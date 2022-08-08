Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 303,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOXX. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

