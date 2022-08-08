Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

NYSE:BDX opened at $254.23 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

