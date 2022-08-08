Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $10.15. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 1,470,954 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $911.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

