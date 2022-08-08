BENQI (QI) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $19.18 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.01844211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014702 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

