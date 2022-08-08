Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 4,475,375 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $60.04. 18,119,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,530,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

