Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 538,020 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

OXY traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $60.04. 18,119,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,530,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

