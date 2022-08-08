Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.84. 63,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,146. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Best Buy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,070 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 75.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 161.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $503,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

