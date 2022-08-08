BiFi (BIFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.94 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $2.94 million and $240,792.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00119142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00277468 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038695 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

