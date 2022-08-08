BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Tops $13.15 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00132319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068090 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.