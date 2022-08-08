Bistroo Market Cap Reaches $829,410.25 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Bistroo has a total market cap of $829,410.25 and $53,744.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Bistroo Coin Trading
