Bitball Treasure Price Reaches $14.92 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $14.92 or 0.00062640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $6.71 million and $2,536.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

