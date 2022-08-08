BitCore Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $109,203.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,964.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.55 or 0.07455086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00159300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00263323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00701583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00604341 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005685 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.