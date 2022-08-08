BitDAO (BIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61.59 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $61.59 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,979,932 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

