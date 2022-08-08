BitShares Trading Up 6.9% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and $1.65 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00119551 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037097 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022807 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00276613 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038832 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
