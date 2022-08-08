Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s current price.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.26. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

