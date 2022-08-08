BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.0834

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $634,550.17 and approximately $82,329.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

