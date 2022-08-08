BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $701.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,697. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

