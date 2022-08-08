Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $964,507.05 and approximately $8,118.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.22 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

