Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
