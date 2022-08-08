Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BLMN opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,759 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

