bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain Sells 21,805 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,974. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $453.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $1,267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 133.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,827 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.