bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain Sells 21,805 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,974. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $453.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $1,267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 133.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,827 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

