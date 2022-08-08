BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $105.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.

BFAM opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

