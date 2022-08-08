BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $105.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
BFAM opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
