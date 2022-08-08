BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $151.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Waste Connections by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

