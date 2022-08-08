BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142,503.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $263,790.51 and approximately $142,503.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,911.95 or 0.99985189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00049136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00028774 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009499 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,324 coins and its circulating supply is 890,536 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

