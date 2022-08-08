Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a C$51.85 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.38.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 363,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$57.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -6.72.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

