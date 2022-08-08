BonusCloud (BXC) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $926,426.47 and $19,492.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00069345 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

