BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.87 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.