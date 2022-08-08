BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,032 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP by 5.8% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in BP by 4.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 134,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in BP by 9.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 39.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BP. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

BP Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BP traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $30.19. 314,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,688,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -36.86%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.