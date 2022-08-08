Bread Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $1.09 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

