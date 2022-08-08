Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.15. 95,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,379. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

