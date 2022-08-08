Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.92. 14,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,192. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

