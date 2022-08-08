Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JHML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,174. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.
