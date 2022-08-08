Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

