Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

