Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VGT traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

