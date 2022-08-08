Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.57. 99,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

