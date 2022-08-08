Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Stock Performance
UBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.57. 99,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.