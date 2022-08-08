Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

