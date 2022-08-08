Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target at $123.20

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 86.00 to 78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $6.50 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.