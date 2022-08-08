Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $53.11

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

