Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $32.81

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,637 shares of company stock worth $1,051,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $67.16.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 56.69% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

