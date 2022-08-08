Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$47.33

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total transaction of C$456,595.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. Insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445 over the last ninety days.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
