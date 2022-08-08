Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$47.33

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total transaction of C$456,595.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. Insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock worth $1,738,445 over the last ninety days.

Parkland Stock Down 2.7 %

Parkland Company Profile

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.06. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$40.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

