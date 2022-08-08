Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $17.00

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $546,625.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $546,625.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,170,998 shares of company stock worth $13,644,517. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 79,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 6.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

