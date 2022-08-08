Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.78% of Brookfield Renewable worth $59,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,062. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

