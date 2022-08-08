Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BEPC traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $41.71. 16,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after acquiring an additional 688,905 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

