Brooklyn FI LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.35. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

