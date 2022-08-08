Burger Swap Trading Up 22.3% This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00131948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

