ByteNext Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $339,868.86 and $31,140.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 212.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
