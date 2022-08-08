Bytom Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $23.05 million and $1.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00263057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002267 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,763,927,175 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.