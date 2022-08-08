Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Cabot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $72.74. 457,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,434. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

