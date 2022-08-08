Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.